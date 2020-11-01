Cpl. James Choi, of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster, B.C., is seen in an undated handout photo. Choi was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Military IDs B.C. reservist as soldier killed in Alberta training accident

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night

A 29-year-old Army reservist from British Columbia has been identified as the soldier killed during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta.

The Canadian Armed Forces says Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment in New Westminster was shot late Friday night while taking part in live-fire training at CFB Wainwright.

Choi, who was serving alongside members of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry at the time, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

He died Saturday morning.

The incident is under investigation.

Condolences have poured in from top military officials, as well as Federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

“The Canadian Armed Forces, the Defence Team and Canadians are mourning the loss of one of our own, Cpl James Choi,” Sajjan said in a statement.

” The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces will be there for his family during these difficult times as we grieve alongside you.”

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre also extended their condolences to Choi’s family and colleagues.

“The loss of Cpl James Choi, a dedicated, hard-working and highly-respected soldier, is devastating,” Eyre said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow soldiers at this most difficult time. The entire Canadian Army family grieves with his loved ones and will support them in any way they need.”

The Canadian Press

