Municipal minister Nathan Cullen’s sign near Smithers was vandalized over the weekend. (Twitter/Nathan Cullen)

Municipal minister Nathan Cullen’s sign near Smithers was vandalized over the weekend. (Twitter/Nathan Cullen)

Minister Cullen’s signboard in northwest B.C. riding defaced with hate graffiti

‘You do not represent northwest’: Minister calls out idiocy of mischief makers in tweet

B.C. cabinet minister Nathan Cullen was victim of hateful graffiti after a highway billboard near Smithers was defaced over the weekend.

The incident saw the billboard sprayed with swastikas and the words ‘Nazi dictatorship party’ on it. No culprits have been identified yet. Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

The municipal minister called out the idiocy of the mischief-makers in a tweet: “To whoever continues to vandalize my highway signs with the worst hate and racist images imaginable, you do not represent the northwest. You do not represent an intelligent or meaningful political voice. It is hate. It is vile. You are convincing no one.”

This is the second time the same billboard has been vandalized. In December last year, it was defaced with slurs targeting provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry after B.C. rolled out vaccine mandates to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cullen who is the MLA for Stikine and resides in Smithers saw hateful commentaries roll in after vaccine mandate protesters compared the government’s vaccination policy to the holocaust.

Back then, Cullen had spoken of his Jewish heritage and said that such comments are hurtful to an entire community.

READ MORE: Northwest B.C. MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

Previous story
911 dispatcher charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to send ambulance
Next story
Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended again as Unifor continues negotiations

Just Posted

Municipal minister Nathan Cullen’s sign near Smithers was vandalized over the weekend. (Twitter/Nathan Cullen)
Minister Cullen’s signboard in northwest B.C. riding defaced with hate graffiti

The Snowbirds are the military aerobatics flight demonstration team of the Royal Canadian Air Force. (Submitted photo)
Northwest Regional Airshow back after 2 decades

A home was evacuated on McConnell Crescent due to bank erosion and landslides. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Terrace home evacuated due to land erosion

Cato Monteith took this photo of a lightning strike during a storm over the community of Barriere on Tuesday, June 28. (Cato Montieth photo)
Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of B.C.