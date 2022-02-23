The MCFD office in Burns Lake was closed temporarily on Feb. 17 due to staffing issues. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

The MCFD office in Burns Lake was closed temporarily on Feb. 17 due to staffing issues. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Ministry of Children and Family Development office in Burns Lake with staffing problems

Dealing with ‘intermittent disruptions to public access’

The Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) office in Burns Lake has been forced to make sporadic closures of late, most recently closing their doors for a day on Feb. 17.

“The health and well-being of the children, youth and families we serve is our top priority,” said MCFD Public Affairs Officer Gayle Mavor. “While there have been intermittent disruptions to public access to the MCFD office in Burns Lake over the past couple weeks, the office will not be closing permanently.”

According to Mavor, some ministry offices in B.C., including the Burns Lake office, have faced staffing challenges during the pandemic, especially in rural and remote communities where staffing pools are smaller. This has meant that occasionally the office has been required to temporarily close.

When the office was temporarily closed to the public, services continued to be provided virtually and over the phone wherever feasible.

Residents are also able to contact Provincial Centralized Screening (1 800 663-9122) or the Vanderhoof office for inquiries and service. The Burns Lake phone lines were redirected to the Vanderhoof office on days that the Burns Lake office has been closed.

“We are taking steps to mitigate any potential future service disruptions or office closures. We continue working closely with key partners in the community to support children, youth and families,” said Mavor.

