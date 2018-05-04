A bridge on private property in Nazko, which crosses the Nazko River. David Law photo

Ministry of Public Safety offers financial aid to victims of floods

Those affected must apply by Aug. 1, 2018

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for British Columbians affected by flooding in the province’s northeast.

Affected home owners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses are eligible for the funding.

Applications from those in the Cariboo Regional District, City of Quesnel, Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, Kluskus First Nation, Nazko First Nation, Xatsull First Nation, Williams Lake Indian Band, Tietinqox Government, Ulkatcho First Nation and ?Esdilagh First Nation must be submitted to Emergency Management B.C. by Aug. 1, 2018.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General released the information today (May 4).

The application is available here.

Applicants should be aware of the following:

  • Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000.
  • Claims may be made in more than one category (e.g., homeowner and farm owner).
  • A homeowner or residential tenant must show that the home is their principal residence.
  • Seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items (such as jewelry, fur coats and collectibles) and recreational items (such as bicycles) are not eligible for assistance.
  • Small business owners and farm owners must demonstrate that their farms and businesses are their primary source of income.
  • Charitable organizations must provide a benefit of service to the community at large.

Assistance is also available to local governments for:

  • Emergency response measures authorized by EMBC, according to response task number. These include incremental costs associated with their emergency operations centre. Financial assistance is provided for each accepted response claim at 100 per cent. Completed response claim summaries and supporting documentation must be sent to the respective EMBC regional office.
  • Recovery measures to replace essential materials and rebuild or replace essential public infrastructures to the condition it was in before the disaster. Assistance is provided for each accepted recovery claim at 80% of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000.

Click here for more information about the DFA.

