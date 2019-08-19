Missing boy was dehydrated but in good health

An RCMP helicopter transported George to a hospital following his rescue. (RCMP photo)

The boy who went missing near Mackenzie was found to be somewhat dehydrated and hungry, but in good health.

George Hazard-Benoit, 4, was found during the evening of Aug. 18 by rescue personnel after spending more than 30 hours in thick woods in the Lions Lake area, the RCMP said in a media release on Aug. 19.

An RCMP helicopter spotted George and guided police dog services to his location.

The helicopter landed and flew him to the hospital, where he was reunited with his mother and father.

He was initially reported missing on Aug. 17 after he was separated from his mother while she and a friend were berry picking.

A wide scale effort involving search and rescue (SAR) teams, BC Wildfire Service, the Mackenzie Fire Department, RCMP and volunteers searched for the boy.

“The RCMP wish to thank the SAR teams and all the volunteers who put their personal lives on hold, to help search for George. The search was a priority, not only for police, first responders and SAR, but for the volunteers who dropped what they were doing and joined the search,” said Cpl Madonna Saunderson, North District Media Advisory.

