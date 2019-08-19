Missing boy was dehydrated but in good health

An RCMP helicopter transported George to a hospital following his rescue. (RCMP photo)

The boy who went missing near Mackenzie was found to be somewhat dehydrated and hungry, but in good health.

George Hazard-Benoit, 4, was found during the evening of Aug. 18 by rescue personnel after spending more than 30 hours in thick woods in the Lions Lake area, the RCMP said in a media release on Aug. 19.

An RCMP helicopter spotted George and guided police dog services to his location.

The helicopter landed and flew him to the hospital, where he was reunited with his mother and father.

He was initially reported missing on Aug. 17 after he was separated from his mother while she and a friend were berry picking.

A wide scale effort involving search and rescue (SAR) teams, BC Wildfire Service, the Mackenzie Fire Department, RCMP and volunteers searched for the boy.

“The RCMP wish to thank the SAR teams and all the volunteers who put their personal lives on hold, to help search for George. The search was a priority, not only for police, first responders and SAR, but for the volunteers who dropped what they were doing and joined the search,” said Cpl Madonna Saunderson, North District Media Advisory.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Just Posted

Missing boy was dehydrated but in good health

The boy who went missing near Mackenzie was found to be somewhat… Continue reading

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Parking lot rework effort begins

Work is well underway on the Downtown Parking Lot Redevelopment Plan, which… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Most Read