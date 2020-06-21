Missing child, 4, found dead on sand bar in southern Alberta river

Police say they are not releasing the child’s name

A four-year-old child who was reported missing in a provincial park in southern Alberta has been found dead.

RCMP say their officers responded to a report of the missing child in Woolford Provincial Park, southeast of Lethbridge, early Saturday evening.

Police say that they, along with a Lethbridge search-and-rescue team and volunteers, used search dogs and a helicopter to look for the child throughout the night.

They say at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, as a result from information from a local, RCMP boat operators located the child dead on a sand bar in the St. Mary River, a few kilometres downstream from the park.

Police say they are not releasing the child’s name.

Tragedy also struck further down the St Mary River earlier this month when three teenaged girls drowned while swimming and canoeing near Spring Coulee.

The Canadian Press

