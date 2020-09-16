Missing Jack family’s age-progressed photos released

A forensic artist with the Miami-Dade Police Department recently released age-progressed photos of the missing Jack family, through the Facebook page, Unidentified Human Remains Canada.

This year marks 31 years since the Jack family’s disappearance on Aug. 2, 1989 when Ronald aka Ronnie, his wife Doreen and children Russell and Ryan were last heard from. The family was headed out of town after the couple received a job offer to work on a ranch or a logging camp near Clucluz Lake from a stranger at the First Litre Pub. Ronnie called up their extended family to let them know of their plans to take the two boys along with them and that they would be back in about 10 days.

The family, packed up and left with the stranger in his pickup truck since they didn’t have any transportation however, when no one heard from them after 10 days as planned, the family was finally reported missing on Aug. 25. Ever since the family was reported missing, the Prince George RCMP launched an investigation that has lasted all these years, with tips still coming in at times as to where the bodies of the Jack family may have been buried. The most recent excavation took place last year in August on a section of property on the Saik’uz First Nation, south of Vanderhoof, however, no signs of the family were found.

Marlene Jack, Doreen’s sister, had earlier told Lakes District News that she was promised age-enhanced photos of Russell and Ryan by the RCMP and was told just before the pandemic that the photos would be released soon. The RCMP would now be using the recently released photos by forensic artist Samantha Steinberg of the Miami-Dade Police Department in Florida with her permission.

The authorities are already receiving a lot of tips from the age-processed photos according to Jack.

“The lady that did them, a lot of people are messaging her but I haven’t heard anything personally,” said Jack.

Jack also said that the RCMP have put up a billboard with the age-progressed photos on Hwy 97 and Hwy 16.

“If anybody knows anything, come forward so we can at least bring our family home; finally know where they are,” she said.

Anyone with information about the Jack family, where they are or who is responsible for their disappearance, is urged to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only).

