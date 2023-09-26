Missing man from Wistaria Provincial Park found

Murray Edmund Lee who was missing since Aug. 31 was finally found on Sunday, Sept. 24. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Murray Edmund Lee who has been missing since Aug. 31 was finally found on Sunday, Sept. 24, nearly a month later.

He was found by local residents who saw him walking on the road near Ootsa Lake and offered him a ride into town.

He was considered missing from Aug. 31 after his yellow 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback, Ontario license plate BXLH 364 was found unattended at a campsite at Wistaria Provincial Park.

Corporal Madonna Saunders, North District RCMP media relations said, “I can confirm that the missing person has been located safe and sound.”