Murray Edmund Lee who was missing since Aug. 31 was finally found on Sunday, Sept. 24. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Missing man from Wistaria Provincial Park found

Burns Lake locals found him near Ootsa Lake

Murray Edmund Lee who has been missing since Aug. 31 was finally found on Sunday, Sept. 24, nearly a month later.

He was found by local residents who saw him walking on the road near Ootsa Lake and offered him a ride into town.

He was considered missing from Aug. 31 after his yellow 2016 Kia Rio Hatchback, Ontario license plate BXLH 364 was found unattended at a campsite at Wistaria Provincial Park.

Corporal Madonna Saunders, North District RCMP media relations said, “I can confirm that the missing person has been located safe and sound.”

