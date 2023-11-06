Cameron and Charity West, their cousin Gary West and, Charity's mother Bonnydale Pierre, their pilot driver, were at the Gathering Place for lunch provided by Burns Lake Native Development Corporation in Burns Lake on Oct. 31 for the Missing or Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Walk. They had been walking from Prince Rupert to Prince George and stopped in Burns Lake. Their first section of the awareness walk was from the Siksika Nation in Alberta (Blackfoot territory) to the ancestral grounds of the Beothuk and the Mi'kmaq in St. John's, Newfoundland. "We want to bring more attention and involve the non-Indigenous communities in this conversation," Charity West said. She also said that her son's dad had been missing for 11 years. "We've lost numerous family members and friends. It's just an ongoing genocide happening to our people, and there's not enough justice to it," she said. (L-R) Cameron West, Charity West, Bonnydale Pierre and Gary West. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Missing or murdered Indigenous people awareness walk

Cameron and Charity West are walking for missing and murdered Indigenous people. The ladies and their cousin Gary and Charity’s mother, Bonnydale Pierre, who is their pilot driver, stopped at the Gathering Place for lunch on Oct. 31. The lunch was provided by Burns Lake Native Development Corporation. The missing and murdered Indigenous peoples awareness walk on the Highway of Tears began in Prince Rupert and will end in Prince George. Charity said they had been on the road for seven months, and their first awareness walk was in Alberta (Blackfoot territory) from the Siksika Nation to the ancestral grounds of the Beothuk and the Mi’kmaq in St. John’s, Newfoundland. “We want to bring more attention and involve the non-Indigenous communities in this conversation,” she said. She also said that her son’s father had been missing for 11 years. “We’ve lost numerous family members and friends. It’s just an ongoing genocide happening to our people, and there’s not enough justice to it.” Cameron said Burns Lake has been his community, and most of his family members live here. (L-R) Cameron West, Charity West, Bonnydale Pierre and Gary West. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

