Update – Missing person in Burns Lake has been found

Arlan Wium

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Arlan Wium, who was reported missing on Oct. 7, 2022.

Sergeant Chris Manseau, Acting Senior Media Relations Officer said, “Arlan Wium was last seen on Oct. 7, 2022 near Burns Lake but may be hitchhiking and was possibly picked up by an unknown vehicle. He is last believed to be between Vanderhoof and Prince George based on his cell phone location.”

Arlan Wium is a Caucasian man, 70 years old, 5 ft 7 in (172 cm), medium build with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing boots and grey coveralls.

Police are very concerned for Arlan Wium’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts are urged to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171.

