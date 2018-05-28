Colten Fleury was reported missing on May 4, according to police. (Prince George RCMP photo)

Missing youth

Police are seeking help from the public in locating Colten Fleury

Prince George police have asked for help from the public in finding a teenager from Prince George.

Colten Fleury was reported missing on May 4, and there have been unconfirmed sightings of the 16-year-old in Prince George, New Hazelton and Prince Rupert.

He is described as a five-foot-eight First Nations male weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on May 3 wearing a red hoodie and jeans. If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Just Posted

UPDATED: Prince Rupert woman found

Police thank public for help in investigation

Logging on Boer Mountain

Burns Lake Community Forest hazard-abatement project closes trails near Kager Lake

Tree planting season: a boon for retailers

Local businesses see “significant” spike in sales annually

Northern municipalities support library funding

Burns Lake brought forward resolution

College of New Caledonia needs to commit

Letter-writer calls for change at local college campus

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

18-year-old was killed five years ago, her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Lack of family, addiction and mental illness mean more early deaths

Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season

Telehealth program aims to help people suffering from depression, stress, or anxiety

Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax: report

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Doug Ford under attack in final Ontario leaders debate

PC Leader Ford’s lack of platform attacked at debate by NDP and Liberal leaders

Most Read