Missing youth

Police are seeking help from the public in locating Colten Fleury

Colten Fleury was reported missing on May 4, according to police. (Prince George RCMP photo)

Prince George police have asked for help from the public in finding a teenager from Prince George.

Colten Fleury was reported missing on May 4, and there have been unconfirmed sightings of the 16-year-old in Prince George, New Hazelton and Prince Rupert.

He is described as a five-foot-eight First Nations male weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on May 3 wearing a red hoodie and jeans. If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.