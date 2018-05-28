Missing youth

Prince George police have asked for help from the public in finding a teenager from Prince George.
Colten Fleury was reported missing on May 4, and there have been unconfirmed sightings of the 16-year-old in Prince George, New Hazelton and Prince Rupert.
He is described as a five-foot-eight First Nations male weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on May 3 wearing a red hoodie and jeans. If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.