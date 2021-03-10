Cade Francis and Bryn Nelson. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Mission work gets boys volunteering in Burns Lake

Bryn Nelson and Cade Francis have been helping around the community

Two volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are currently in Burns Lake helping the community out from snow shovelling to moving.

Bryn Nelson, who has been in Burns Lake for roughly seven months now, posted on Facebook about the volunteer work that he is doing alongside Cade Francis.

“Hello everyone. We did this near the end of last year and were able to help out quite a few people. We know it might be tough for some people to shovel snow, stack/chop some wood, or do any number of chores, so if you need help with that, or anything else you can’t quite get yourself, please message me or Cade Francis. We’d love to help you or anyone that you know who would need some service. This is all volunteer work, we are just happy to help around the community.”

Due to COVID, the way they approach people has changed and instead of knocking on doors to see if anyone needs a helping hand, they are now relying on social media and word of mouth.

Both, Nelson and Francis are originally from Alberta but were in British Columbia well before the lock downs started. Francis first moved from Lethbridge, Alberta to Campbell River in B.C. last year while Nelson, who was originally supposed to spend his two years of mission in Kenya, was reassigned to B.C. after COVID hit.

However, the two have been helping out in the community despite the pandemic and have been extremely busy.

“I can’t quite count the times people have called us for help; pretty much every day we are helping somebody with something, chopping or stacking or loading wood, shoveling snow, yard clean up, moving to a new place, anything really.” said Nelson.

The two often venture out to the Southside to help folks living there too.

Last year, Nelson was accompanied by another young man Lyman Floyd, who has now been reassigned to Surrey. What is usually a two month placement, has lasted much longer for Nelson and he suspects he might be soon moved elsewhere.

“We serve for two years and we get moved around a bit but at any point, at least two members would be in Burns Lake volunteering their time,” he said.

Community members who need any help should reach out to the two youngsters either through Facebook, or text or call at 250-609-1894.

ALSO READ: Young boys volunteering time for community service

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

