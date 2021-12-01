Mistletoe Mania Christmas Parade

This year’s parade in Burns Lake was a bit different with the new public health orders in effect – the parade was stationary and the community drove and walked by. Unexpected amount of people attending in their vehicles made for a bit of a bottle neck traffic jam but all in all it was a huge success thanks to the many community members who participated and put floats in. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
