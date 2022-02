There was a great turnout for the Burns Lake mixed curling league on Feb. 2 at the Lakeside Multiplex. Enough people were present to fill all three sheets of ice. The mixed league takes place every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on how to get involved, or to get involved in drop in nights, which take place at the same time on Thursdays, contact Sean Stadey at 250-692-9641. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)