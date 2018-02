Approximately 10 community members joined John Rustad, MLA for Nechako Lakes, for lunch at the Heritage Centre last week. During the event, Rustad discussed issues affecting the forest products industry – annual allowable cut reductions, softwood lumber agreement, duties imposed by the U.S. and the spruce beetle -, as well as proportional representation and ICBC. (Flavio Nienow photos)

@flavio_nienow

newsroom@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.