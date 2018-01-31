MMIW inquiry departures raise eyebrows

The Highway of Tears walk raised awareness about the missing and murdered Aboriginal women along Hwy. 16 in 2016. The RCMP says at least 18 women have been murdered or have gone missing along the highway. (Lakes District News file photo)

The recent departure of Debbie Reid, the executive director of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, is raising eyebrows across the country.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen says the sudden departure must serve as an urgent call to the federal government to take “direct, immediate steps” to get the work of the inquiry back on track.

The independent inquiry has had a number of high-profile departures since its September 2016 launch, including commissioner Marilyn Poitras and executive director Michèle Moreau, who both resigned.

“The swinging door of departures at the inquiry’s most senior levels can no longer be ignored by the minister and prime minister,” Cullen said. “It’s simply unfathomable to ask Canadians to believe the inquiry’s work is not being severely disrupted by the constant transition at the top of the troubled inquiry.”

The departure of inquiry’s executive director has not been explained by the organization, which issued a press release wishing Reid well and announcing an interim appointee to the position.

Reid had only been in the job since October. She sparked controversy in her first week for an introductory email to staff, in which she said her job was to “protect” the commissioners for criticisms.

“This inquiry has been years in the making. It has a critical mandate. Victim families and Canadians deserve a focused and aggressive effort to fully examine the systemic causes of the violence that indigenous women and girls experience,” added Cullen.

Lake Babine Nation Chief Wilf Adam told Lakes District News he thinks the inquiry has “lost its way” and “is going in the wrong direction.”

“They need to reset, but not sure if that can happen as their time is coming to an end,” said Chief Adam. “It’s very unfortunate that this is happening as the citizens affected need some sort of closure.”

Three days of community hearings were held in Smithers last September. Chief commissioner Marion Buller noted some themes in the needs listed by family members who spoke of their lost loved ones at the hearings, including recommendations for safe transportation, safe housing and transition houses for women and children.

During the hearing, Wet’suwet’en First Nation Chief Vivian Tom shared her story. She spoke about losing her daughter Destiny in 2013 and what led up to her murder.

The inquiry’s next community hearings are in Yellowknife later this month and Rankin Inlet in February.

