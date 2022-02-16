Model DC-3 completed by Burns Lake airplane enthusiast, partner

Dave Hopper, who has lived in Burns Lake for nearly his entire life, has always had an fascination with building model airplanes.

“It’s been a hobby of mine for 34 years,” Hopper told Lakes District News. “I always wanted to fly but my family didn’t have the means, so this was a way for me to sort of channel that.”

Hopper has made over 50 model plans, many of which are motorized and can be flown. He has several displayed around his house as well. His latest though, the model of a real DC-3 that spent time in Burns Lake, is perhaps his greatest achievement.

Hopper says he had lots of help on it though. “I had a partner on this project, my friend Alan Sandercott, who came to me with the idea with a set of plans, and I convinced him to do it.”

The plane took the two men seven years to construct, though Hopper admitted they didn’t work on it every day. It has a wingspan of 12 feet, and cost close to $10,000 to make. “If you were to dedicate nothing but time and work on a project like this every day non stop, you could probably do it in a year and a half,” he said.

The reason for choosing to build this specific plane has a lot to do with history, according to Hopper. “Alan is quite the historian, and he did a lot of research on this plane, and the history of it has always interested me in a huge way. The DC-3 has always been on my mind,” he said.

That history of the DC-3 goes back to the 1940s when it was first constructed in California to be used in the U.S Air force. A few years later, it was acquired by Canadian Pacific Airlines, who operated the aircraft until 1969. It was then purchased by Harrison Airways, and began making weekly trips from Vancouver to Burns Lake in the early 1970s.

It spent several years making trips to Burns Lake, before being moved back to the U.S., where it currently has been retired. According to Hopper, it’s still one of the safest and smoothest aircrafts ever built, so much so that he would feel totally comfortable flying in it today.

Hopper and Sandercott’s model is not motorized, in other words it can’t fly, but it will be hung for display at the Burns Lake Airport sometime this spring or summer. For more information on the full history of the aircraft, you can visit the Bulkley Valley Radio Controlled Flyers Club website at http://www.bulkleyvalleyrcflyers.com/.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

