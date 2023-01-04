Lakes Animal Friendship Society recieved a cheque for $1888. This was not from pipeline, but rather from community donations in 2022. Most of the beverage containers were sorted by the recycling depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Money for Lakes Animal Friendship Society

Lakes Animal Friendship Society received a cheque for $1888. This was not from pipeline, but rather from community donations in 2022. Most of the beverage containers were sorted by the recycling depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

