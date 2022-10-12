Money for Lakes District Museum

Daniella Oake of Hampton Affiliates (L) presents museum society vice-president Lyle Graham with a cheque for $5,000. Hampton donated the funds to the museum society to support its planned plein air art competition, The Search for Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist. The competition will be held in 2023 as part of the village’s Centennial celebrations. Artists will compete outdoors for $10,000 in prizes and honorariums. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)