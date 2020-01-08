Money for the foodbank

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a cheque for $1185.60 to the Burns Lake Food Bank. Organizations can set up accounts at the depot and drop off their returnables and tell the staff what organization they would like to donate to. (Submitted photo)

