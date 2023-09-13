Map of CGL proposed location for compressor station. (RDBN illustration/Lakes District News)

Map of CGL proposed location for compressor station. (RDBN illustration/Lakes District News)

Monthly meeting of Rural District of Bulkley-Nechako

RDBN will grant annual ‘Rural Bursary’ to high school student who are going to post-secondary education

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) held their board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7.

During the meeting there were discussions of rural bursary policy.

The board has decided to recommend schools to submit applications for an annual grant aid to students who are in Grade 12 and graduating.

Bursaries will be available for professions that are in high demand.

This bursary policy will come through regional grant in aid. The bursary will be split between all General Government contributors. The other option is to distribute the amount split among rural contributors.

The bursary is a way to help fill the void of professions lacking in the area and encourage students to consider these fields carrying on to post secondary.

Special considerations should be given to applications entering the following fields:

Medical fields of study, agriculture support fields, teacher, learning support programs, local government, business administration, land use planing, waste management, finance, or recreation management programs.

During the meeting, board made more recommendations about equal distributions of the bursary among students, and both public and private schools should be included.

RDBN Chair Mark Parker said there will be further discussion in an upcoming meeting.

Compressor station

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako received notification that Coastal GasLink (CGL) intends to apply to the British Columbia Energy Regulator for permits to construct and operate a compressor station.

The proposed Segundo Lake compressor station consist of three 30 MW turbine driven compressor units, electrical and control buildings, boiler and air compressor buildings. The purpose of the compressor stations is to increase the capacity of natural gas through the CGL pipeline and is part of Phase 2 of their pipeline project.

CGL anticipates the compressor station will be constructed over at three to five year period, between 2025 in 2030. CGL stated that during construction, there will be requirements for equipment, material stock pile sites and space to house workers.

The proposed Segundo Lake Compressor Station is located off the Terser Lake Forest Service Road, east of Tchesinkut Lake, between Burns Lake and Fraser Lake. The proposal has an 18 ha footprint on Crown land which has already been cleared and is currently being used to stockpile and as a laydown yard.

Chair Parker has written a letter to the B.C. Energy Regulator to request that no permits be granted for construction or operate the Segundo Lake Compressor Station without proper review.

There has been repetitive requests from RDBN regarding the impacts of the land use associated with pipeline facilities, including compressor stations on multiple occasions since 2014 during the environmental assessment certificate process.

The application also indicated that CGL mentioned that these were premature decisions made against the permit.

The board expressed concerns for the requirement of more information regarding the construction and operation of this proposed facility.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smashing good time ahead at pickleball tournament for mental health in Penticton

Just Posted

Gwyndolyn Nicholas and Nathan Nicholas at their Ursa Minor Brewing, ootsa Lake B.C. (Submitted photo/ Lakes District News)
Wildfires affecting tourism and local brewery

Ms. Bonny, Julie Harrison and Clive the Therapy Dog had the pleasure of visiting our local schools for story time, learning to stay safe around dogs and what animal needs to be healthy and happy. They visited William Konkin Elementary, Francois Lake Elementary, LBN Elementary, Decker Lake Elementary and Grassy Plains Elementary. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Clive the therapy dog does school visits in Burns Lake

Following recent rains, campfire restrictions have been eased in several communities within BC Wildfire Service’s Northwest Fire Centre, bringing warmth and comfort back to outdoor enthusiasts. (Leon Contreras/Unsplash)
BC Wildfire Service eases campfire ban in northwest

Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine Thornhill Director Ted Ramsey criticizes the regional district’s inefficiencies, highlighting Thornhill’s need for self-governance and financial autonomy, as he prepares to submit an application to incorporate the community into its own city. (Staff photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Thornhill to incorporate as city, seek independence from regional district