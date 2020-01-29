In 2004, the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District had approximately 11,456 moose. But the most recent survey, conducted in 2018, found the moose population declined to 7,619 — a reduction of about 33 per cent. (Black Press file photo)

Moose decline by 33 per cent in Burns Lake area

The decline occurred between 2004 and 2018

The moose population in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District has seen a steep decline, according to the provincial government.

In 2004, the region had approximately 11,456 moose. But the most recent survey, conducted in 2018, found the moose population declined to 7,619 — a reduction of approximately 33 per cent, according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Both surveys had an approximate margin of error of plus or minus 1,075 moose.

While the calf ratio in the region was within the range of 30 to 45 calves per 100 cows in 2018 — above the provincial target of 25 per 100 ratio — the bull ratio was below the minimum objective of 30 bulls per 100 cows, at 24 bulls.

In response to the 2018 bull ratio, the ministry has reduced the general open season in southern Skeena from seven to three days to reduce harvest pressure on bulls, said Dawn Makarowski, a spokesperson for the ministry.

There was also a reduction in the annual allowable harvest, which applies to both resident and non-resident hunters, for the 2017-2021 allocation period, she said.

Concerns regarding moose decline have led Burns Lake council to submit a resolution to the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM).

The resolution, which was endorsed by UBCM delegates last September and passed onto the provincial government, called for two actions on moose recovery — a stop to the cow/calf moose limited entry hunt until populations rebound and more intensive monitoring of moose numbers.

READ MORE: Moose, medical specialist bids win approval at UBCM

Makarowski said the moose decline is not unique to the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District as survey results are consistent with trends observed in other parts of B.C.’s Central Interior, where moose populations have been declining since the early 2000s.

In 2013, the province initiated a study to examine the extent of the issue and find solutions.

Study findings to date indicate that significant changes made to forested landscapes following the mountain pine beetle infestation and subsequent salvage logging have contributed to the decline, Makarowski said, adding management actions following the completion of the study’s phase one are currently being developed.

Provincial wildlife biologists have also been assessing the effects of winter ticks, which can contribute to the moose decline. The program relies on observations from the public involving hair loss on moose. The findings will contribute to the study initiated in 2013.

READ MORE: B.C. govn’t moose winter tick survey needs public input

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

Just Posted

Areas south of Burns Lake prioritized for connectivity boost

Southbank and Ootsa Lake among prioritized areas

Recycling changes continue in Burns Lake

RDBN discontinuing funding for Recycling Depot

Burns Lakers having a say in forestry decisions

‘There’s strength in numbers,’ says councillor

Harvesting simulator to provide many benefits for the Burns Lake community

Education, job training, innovation are on the list

Electric vehicle chargers inching closer

Major grant helps close budget gap

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read