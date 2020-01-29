Moose decline by 33 per cent in Burns Lake area

In 2004, the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District had approximately 11,456 moose. But the most recent survey, conducted in 2018, found the moose population declined to 7,619 — a reduction of about 33 per cent. (Black Press file photo)

The moose population in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District has seen a steep decline, according to the provincial government.

In 2004, the region had approximately 11,456 moose. But the most recent survey, conducted in 2018, found the moose population declined to 7,619 — a reduction of approximately 33 per cent, according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Both surveys had an approximate margin of error of plus or minus 1,075 moose.

While the calf ratio in the region was within the range of 30 to 45 calves per 100 cows in 2018 — above the provincial target of 25 per 100 ratio — the bull ratio was below the minimum objective of 30 bulls per 100 cows, at 24 bulls.

In response to the 2018 bull ratio, the ministry has reduced the general open season in southern Skeena from seven to three days to reduce harvest pressure on bulls, said Dawn Makarowski, a spokesperson for the ministry.

There was also a reduction in the annual allowable harvest, which applies to both resident and non-resident hunters, for the 2017-2021 allocation period, she said.

Concerns regarding moose decline have led Burns Lake council to submit a resolution to the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM).

The resolution, which was endorsed by UBCM delegates last September and passed onto the provincial government, called for two actions on moose recovery — a stop to the cow/calf moose limited entry hunt until populations rebound and more intensive monitoring of moose numbers.

READ MORE: Moose, medical specialist bids win approval at UBCM

Makarowski said the moose decline is not unique to the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District as survey results are consistent with trends observed in other parts of B.C.’s Central Interior, where moose populations have been declining since the early 2000s.

In 2013, the province initiated a study to examine the extent of the issue and find solutions.

Study findings to date indicate that significant changes made to forested landscapes following the mountain pine beetle infestation and subsequent salvage logging have contributed to the decline, Makarowski said, adding management actions following the completion of the study’s phase one are currently being developed.

Provincial wildlife biologists have also been assessing the effects of winter ticks, which can contribute to the moose decline. The program relies on observations from the public involving hair loss on moose. The findings will contribute to the study initiated in 2013.

READ MORE: B.C. govn’t moose winter tick survey needs public input