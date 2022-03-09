two moose with herd of horses

Moose hanging with horses

One of these things are not like the other, that’s for sure. Southside resident Hayley Neislon has two moose that have been eating along side her horses. She said they all seem to get along and her horses don’t mind the two moose at all. This is not a normal occurrence according Burns Lake Conservation Officer Glen Small. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The project has used trenchless tunnel boring to cross the Salmon and Parsnip Rivers. Its crossing of the Morice River near Houston has been a target of vandalism and roadblocks. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. Indigenous partners to become part owners of Coastal GasLink

hot
Hot Topics for March 1

Two dogs have been at large in the wild for over a month near Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Update on abandoned dogs near Burns Lake

moose
Moose hanging with horses