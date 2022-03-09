Moose hanging with horses

One of these things are not like the other, that’s for sure. Southside resident Hayley Neislon has two moose that have been eating along side her horses. She said they all seem to get along and her horses don’t mind the two moose at all. This is not a normal occurrence according Burns Lake Conservation Officer Glen Small. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
