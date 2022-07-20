Moose in Burns Lake

It is always a delightful sight when local residents capture a mamma moose and her young. This cow moose has two off springs which is quite common as cow moose usually have twins every three years. In 2020 the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations confirmed that they would be going ahead with the moose cow and calf harvest in the Kootenay and Omineca regions, despite the heavy local opposition to the harvest. The previous numbers for cow calf harvest have been 584 in 2011 to 79 in 2019, and the cow calf harvest is now mostly focused in the caribou recovery areas, from 28 in 2011 to 74 in 2019 according to the ministry. Cheslatta Carrier Nation’s Chief, Corrina Leween has been a long time opposition of the moose cow and calf harvest. “We are not in favour of [the harvest] and we will continue to be steadfast on that because we are the people on the land and we know when the moose population is low or not. It is apparent to us that live in the area that the moose population has reduced drastically and a cow calf cull is not a solution to the Caribou problem,” she said. She also pointed out that predator management was more urgent especially here “as the concentration of wolves in the area and the Tweedsmuir is six times that of the provincial average.” (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)