Moosemeat & Marmalade in Burns Lake

APTN’s television Moose Meat and Marmalade hosts Dan Hayes and Art Napoleon recently filmed an episode at Lake Babine Nation. The crew spent a good part of a week in Burns Lake – locals also had a chance to be included in the upcoming episode that will air sometime in 2023. See story on page 7. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

A TV show with serious sizzle came to the Burns Lake region to film an episode.

The popular food show Moosemeat & Marmalade, seen on a regular basis on Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), rolled cameras in the bounteous territory of the Lakes District. The duo of hosts, British fine cuisine chef Dan Hayes and Indigenous live-off-the-land hunter Art Napoleon, were here to showcase the traditional treats of the Central Interior forest but as they always do, also add modern twists to ancient dining.

“We like to get to as many places across the country as we can,” said Mike Wavrecan, producer and partner with M1 Films Inc. in Victoria where the Moosemeat & Marmalade show is headquartered.

“Northern B.C. is always on the list and this year presented an opportunity to explore more of our amazing province and it’s always an adventure up here. Art Napoleon is also from the north so has some great connections up here and it just kind of fit. It’s been a highlight of the season so far.”

Napoleon is a former chief and cultural pillar of the Saulteaux First Nation from Moberly Lake. His ancestors had extremely close relations with the ancestors of today’s Lake Babine Nation, so this episode continued that connection. Wavrecan said the film crew concentrated on ancient food sourcing spots like Trout Alley, Donald’s Landing, but also other locations in and around Burns Lake and Lake Babine territory.

“The hospitality has been above and beyond,” said Wavrecan. “Our whole team felt so welcomed and got to meet so many amazing people. Everyone was great and was hard to leave this place. Crystal Hardwood was super helpful in everything we did, we owe her a big thank you for all of her help and support. The area is world class: helicopter rides into remote fishing, lakefront welcome songs, and sharing meals and stories with the people here. It will be easy to make a great episode. I really want to thank every person who helped in the community.”

M1 Films is currently working on Season 7 of the show, with Season 6 episodes rolling out now on the APTN network. The schedule has not yet been determined for the upcoming set of episodes, but Wavrecan gave an educated guess that viewers would be seeing the Lakes District on their televisions and other viewing devices sometime in late summer or early autumn of 2023.

But the Lakes District is already a mental movie the hosts and crew cannot turn off. Wavrecan said the visit was impactful for everyone who had to leave when the shoot was finished.

“Overall I know this place touched our cast and crew as they all kept talking about the great experiences they had here and had a few looking at what properties are for sale, haha. I’m grateful for the hospitality of the Lake Babine First Nation and everyone in the area. I’m looking forward to getting this episode down. Musicho.”