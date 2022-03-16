More defibrillators coming to Burns Lake

There are eight debibrilators around Burns Lake, including one at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club in Burns Lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Guy Epkens-Shaffer, a Burns Lake resident, is spearheading an initiative to bring more public-use automated external defibrillators defibrillators to put around town.

“The idea sprang from a few conversations I had around town about getting some more defibrillators into public buildings,” said Epkens-Shaffer.

“The idea started with the local librarian who suggested that having an automatic external defibrillator (AED) available in the library would be desirable. As I have some experience with some of the local funds sources for such projects I started making inquiries and submitted a proposal on behalf of the library to purchase two units, one for the library and another to be installed after canvassing the managers of other public spaces. The initial proposal is for two units. Costs start at approximately $2000 per unit and go up from there,” he continued.

“The Burns Lake Public Library has been thinking about the installation of an AED for a while. Public places such as shopping malls, schools, community centers, and libraries should be equipped with this life saving device,” said Library Director Monika Willner.

“Up to 40,000 cardiac arrests occur each year in Canada, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. That’s one cardiac arrest every 12 minutes. Without rapid and appropriate treatment, most of the cardiac arrests will result in death. Many lives could be saved through public access to AED,” she continued.

According to Epkens-Shaffer, there are currently eight units right now in the village.

“There’s one at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club, one at the multiplex at the main entrance, another upstairs at the curling rink, one at the village office, one at the fire station, and one at the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako office . The other two that I know of for sure are at Lakes District Secondary School, and another at the College of New Caledonia campus. Of course, all the ambulances are equipped as well,” he said.

In terms of bring more units to town, Epkens-Shaffer doesn’t expect any fundraising efforts to be necessary.

“At this point the proposal is in its nascent stages and will hopefully be made possible with grants from various organizations. I don’t envision that it will depend on crowd source funding,” he said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

