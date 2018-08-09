More evacutions

  • Aug. 9, 2018 5:54 p.m.
  • News

Nadina Fire Update

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued updates to the Evacuation Order and to the Evacuation Alert on August 9, 2018 at 1700 hours to expand the evacuation order boundary and the evacuation alert boundary for the Nadina Fire.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for: East of Tahtsa FSR (south Francois) to West Francois FSR and Carroll Road and (north Francois) to Kivi FSR and Trout Creek Hall. South from Owen Lake to Nadina FSR and Ootsa Lake.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area: South of Morice Owen FSR/Goosly Lake to Oosta Lake. East of the West end of Nadina Lake to (South Francois) Verdun FSR and (North Francois) Henkel Creek FSR

