Housing Minister Selina Robinson and Premier John Horgan listen as Makenna Rielly, executive director of the Victoria Women’s Transition House Society, describes the need for second-stage transition housing at the B.C. legislature on Oct. 25, 2018. (Black Press File)

More help for women, children fleeing domestic violence in Prince George

The community is the third in northern B.C. to get transition housing

Women and children leaving violence in northern B.C.’s largest city will soon have more safe and supportive spaces to turn to.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced in a release on Friday that Prince George will be the next community to receive a housing development for women and children leaving violent relationships.

READ MORE: Housing for women and children fleeing violence

The development will include 18 transition house beds, 16 units of second-stage housing where women can stay for six to 18 months, and 21 townhouses that will provide permanent, affordable housing for women and their children to “regroup, recover and begin rebuilding their lives.”

Proposed support services to be offered include counselling, referrals to employment readiness training, and workshops about building healthy relationships, financial literacy and self-care.

The project is going through BC Housing’s development and approval process, with an expected construction start in fall 2019, the release said.

RELATED: 130 women and children fleeing violence took shelter at Delta’s transition house in 2018

“All too often, women are faced with barriers such as poverty and homelessness in their journey to find their way to a safe life with their children,” said Kathi Heim, executive director of the Prince George Elizabeth Fry Housing Society, which will manage operations and tenant selection.

“This provincial initiative will provide women and their children the full continuum of affordable housing supports where they can take the time to rebuild a safer life and future.”

Over 10 years, the $734-million Women’s Transition Fund seeks to build 1,500 transition housing, second-stage housing and long-term housing spaces for women and children leaving violence. Two other transition homes have already been approved in Kitimat and Smithers.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts
Next story
Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

Just Posted

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

UPDATE: Winter storm warning

Winter storm warning in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. More snow predicted.

Heavy storm on its way to Burns Lake

A winter storm is approaching the Bulkley Valley including Burns Lake, the… Continue reading

Cheng²Duo dazzles Burns Lake

Pianist Silvie Cheng and her brother Bryan on the cello delivered a… Continue reading

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There wer no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

More help for women, children fleeing domestic violence in Prince George

The community is the third in northern B.C. to get transition housing

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Most Read