More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

There were 134 overdose deaths due to illicit drug overdoses in July, as the latest data from the BC Coroners Service show how volatile the opioid crisis can be.

The deaths mark a 12-per-cent increase over the same month last year, and a 25-per-cent uptick from June.

It equates to four deaths per day in the entire month.

The highest numbers of deaths – seven – fell in July’s income assistance week, compared to any other month this year.

The three cities to see the most deaths were Vancouver, with 231 so far this year, Surrey with 125, and 56 in Victoria.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Birds from Kootenays test positive for West Nile virus
Next story
Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

Just Posted

Chief Leween disappointed by premier not landing in Burns Lake

“It’s time to erase the red tape in evacuations,” she says

People with permits now allowed to take supplies to Southside residents

Regional district is granting permits on a case-by-case basis

Some residents south of Burns Lake refuse to evacuate

B.C. Wildfire Service concerned about their safety

Wildfire update for Aug. 20, 2018

Nadina Lake:78,002.0 hectares (estimated) Fire Officials are concerned about the inherent safety… Continue reading

Southside community meeting

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and the Northwest Fire Centre held… Continue reading

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Okanagan firefighters lend a hand to northern B.C.

Situation creates a sense of camaraderie among departments

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Former Penticton Knights player Joe Murphy is the focus of a TSN original feature

More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

Most Read