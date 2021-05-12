Morris Williams Elementary students raise $300 for the food bank

Students of Morris Williams Elementary school in Burns Lake, raised money for the food bank as part of their class project.

Last year, grade 4/5 students for Ms. Erickson’s class at the Morris Williams Elementary school, raised $300 for the food bank.

“This amount came from one class Ms. Erickson’s Grade 4/5 class. They actually raised it last year but then COVID hit and we had an assembly planned and everything. They did a bottle drive, a coin drive and some online fundraising too over a period of month,” said Jesse Fairley, the vice principal for the school.

Morris Williams Elementary school is a First Nations school, run by Lake Babine Nation. The school has been doing various monthly themes and the month during which the class raised the funds, was a month around the theme of generosity and sharing.

“It was a theme in which our entire school was doing things around generosity and sharing. It was a whole project that we wanted to do around generosity and different classes did different things like bake sales, conversations around the topics of giving, etc. That particular class raised money for the food bank which we donated last week,” he said.

This Spring, since the weather improved, all classes at the Morris Williams Elementary school have been at the LINK garden every week. They have been helping take care of the garden, doing some planting work and playing in the yard.

Candice Little, the food bank manager was touched by the gesture from the kids and excited to see the partnership with the school.

“The really amazing thing is that we have always wanted to see the focus on partnering with schools in our garden programs since the inception. Last week, I spoke with the class that raised the money and they were pretty excited that they were able to raise these funds. When I thanked them for raising that money and for all the work they were doing in the garden, one of the students just piped-in and said, ‘You know what, we love this place!’ said Little.

“It was really cool because it wasn’t about them coming to our place but about them coming to their place. I just feel like that community ownership across all ages is vital.”

