Most of us are immigrants

Editor:

This is in response to the “Residents shocked at Soldiers of Odin posters” article published on March 27. The story suggested a racist group may be active in our community.

Did you know that 60 per cent of immigrants come to Canada for economic reasons and come to fill jobs for which we have no workers, such as doctors, speech therapists and trades people? About 20 per cent are sponsored by family members and are no economic strain on Canada, and only 11 per cent are refugees.

The majority of the refugees are women, children and other vulnerable groups. When we talk about immigrants, we are probably talking about many of our ancestors, who came to Canada one or two generations ago.

Paula Laurie