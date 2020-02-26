Mother Millie’s fundraiser in Burns Lake

The annual Mother Millie Garage Sale was held Feb. 15 at the Lakeview Mall. All proceeds from this event help with veterinary treatment of stray animals in the community. The fundraiser went from Feb. 15 till Feb 20 and they raised approximatley $3500. (Lakes District News photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map