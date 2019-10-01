Emergency crews on scene after a crash in the 13300-block of 104th Avenue on Monday, Sept. 30. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

City Centre

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

A mother and two children were not seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street in Surrey’s City Centre neighbourhood Monday evening.

A stroller could be seen tipped over in the street.

“Both girls, aged one and five years old, were treated in hospital for minor injuries,” Constable Richard Wright told the Now-Leader, noting they were hit by a vehicle at a “very slow speed.”

“The mother and children were crossing outside of the marked crosswalk,” he added.

Police described the injuries as “bumps and bruises.”

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and has been co-operative with police.

It happened just before 5 p.m. when the woman, pushing an infant in a stroller and walking with another toddler, crossed 104th Avenue at 133A Street not far from Surrey City Hall.

Surrey RCMP are reminding both drivers and pedestrians to be cautious on roads, particularly at this time of year in darker and sometimes rainy conditions.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday
Next story
Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Just Posted

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

Canada is pretty and welcoming, says Hélène from Belgium

When Belgian exchange student Hélène Georges stepped out of the airport in… Continue reading

RDBN blasts agriculture land use rules

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) board members slammed the Agricultural Land Commission… Continue reading

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Woman with injured ankle rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Search continues for 74-year-old hunter in Okanagan

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Most Read