NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

MPs from all parties have joined New Democrats in supporting a call for the federal government to drop its legal battles against a pair of rulings involving First Nations children.

In a motion put forward by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, parliamentarians from all five parties teamed up today to demand Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government abandon the judicial reviews to be heard in Federal Court next week.

The motion, which expresses the view of the House of Commons but is legally non-binding, passed 271-0, with Liberal cabinet members abstaining from the vote.

It also asks the government for faster implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, trauma resources for survivors and a progress report to be tabled in 10 days, and sit down with a group representing survivors from St. Anne’s, a former residential school in Fort Albany, Ont., over their search for justice.

The motion came in response to last month’s news that ground-penetrating radar detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Next Monday, the federal government is poised to argue against a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings regarding compensation for First Nations children in foster care and the expansion of Jordan’s Principle to children who live off reserves.

The first ruling ordered Ottawa to pay $40,000 each to some 50,000 First Nations children separated from their families by a chronically underfunded child-welfare system, as well as to each of their parents or grandparents.

The second widened the applicability of Jordan’s Principle, a rule stating that when governments disagree about who’s responsible for providing services to First Nations children, they must help a child in need first and argue over the bills later.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Jordan’s Principle compensation may cost Canada $15 billion

Federal PoliticsIndigenous

Previous story
4 dead after Muslim family allegedly targeted in Ontario car crash
Next story
UPDATE: First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Shauna Alec has been working on the program since 2014. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Shauna Alec from Burns Lake receives provincial recognition in early childhood education

Awarded the Lenora Pritchard Award of Excellence

Several forestry companies undertake spraying of the glyphosate herbicide to logged areas after seedlings are replanted. (Doug Pitt/Natural Resources Canada/Black Press Media file photo)
Wild berry picking — not a good idea

New research warns wild berries unfit for human consumption

Burns Lake water levels before and after the Weir. (UFFCA website/Lakes District News)
Passive weir could be constructed on Endako river

Public engagement sought to determine effects of the weir on Burns Lake residents

Shelly Lewis sustained severe injuries during her allegedly unlawful arrest in December last year. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Woman files civil claim against a Burns Lake constable

Excessive police force among other allegations

Potholes have doubled over the last week in Burns Lake after the nonstop rains. The village will soon start working on numerous patching projects throughout the avenues according the village Chief Administrative Officer, Sheryl Worthing. Work on the 2021 paving projects will also commence this summer. According to Worthing, the 2021 paving program will be Third Ave from Center Street to Kerr Street and First Ave from just above Center Street to Carroll Street. LB Paving representatives will be on site in the coming weeks for an assessment. After the site visit, the scope of work required for Third avenue will be confirmed and First avenue will be evaluated for scope of work and projected costs. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Road bumps and potholes in Burns Lake

Potholes have doubled over the last week in Burns Lake after the… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apology for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
UPDATE: First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

Most Read