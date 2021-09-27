Motor vehicle accident in Palling area

Emergency ambulance services, Burns Lake Fire services and RCMP officers attended to a car accident on the morning of Sept. 27. (Robert Krause photo/Lakes District News)

A motor vehicle accident occurred early on the morning of Sept. 27 on Highway 16 near Palling Road West, causing at least one injury.

According to Madonna Saunders from RCMP media relations, officers responded to the accident at approximately 6:34 a.m, and emergency health services were called for reported injuries. Saunders told Lakes District News that the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Village of Burns Lake Fire Chief Robert Krause, who was present as part of the response team, also spoke to Lakes District News about the details of the accident. “One person was transported to hospital by B.C. ambulance services (BCAS), the extent of their injuries is unknown. Burns Lake Fire Rescue attended to secure the scene and assist BCAS with loading the patient into the ambulance.

Krause also said that the accident also caused damage to a hydro pole, causing a power outage in the Palling area.

According to both Krause and Saunders, the cause of the accident has not been determined, and is under investigation by the RCMP.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

