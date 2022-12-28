Motor vehicle incidents this winter in Burns Lake

Road conditions and their aftermath are often seen sooner and in their most intense consequences by emergency services responders.

The Burns Lake RCMP have had to deal with a busy number of motor vehicle incidents this winter, some involving bodily harm over and above vehicle damage and traffic blockages.

“Since mid November there has been 25 motor vehicle incidents reported in the Burns Lake RCMP detachment area,” said Staff Sgt. Shaunna Lewis, commander of the detachment. “One of those has been a fatality. Winter road and weather conditions play a factor as well as vehicle condition (quality of tires, etc.), drivers’ abilities and behaviours. Driving to the conditions is important (conditions of weather, roads, vehicle conditions, and driver ability).”

While clean and clear roadways is always every motorist’s greatest desire, while travelling, Lewis acknowledges that highway husbandry is not possible to perfect.

“Lakes District Maintenance has been working diligently to keep the road conditions functional to the best of their abilities,” she said.