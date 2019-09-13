The RCMP has charged Cameron Ortis under three sections of the Security of Information Act and with two Criminal Code offences. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

The RCMP has charged one of its own with several offences under Canada’s official-secrets law.

The national police force says Cameron Ortis was charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act, and with two Criminal Code offences.

It says the charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred during his tenure as an RCMP employee, and it was not immediately clear whether he was still employed by the force.

As the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP declined to make further comment.

The Security of Information Act is law to safeguard sensitive government information.

Naval officer Jeffrey Paul Delisle, who gave classified information to Russian military intelligence, pleaded guilty to offences under the act in 2012.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: East Coast naval spy case causes ripples on Pacific coast

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?
Next story
B.C. man gets 3.5 years after arrest with enough fentanyl to kill thousands

Just Posted

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Rattée visits Burns Lake

Claire Rattée, Conservative Party of Canada candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, accompanied by… Continue reading

Construction of water treatment plant begins

Ground work started on Sept. 4 as part of the construction of… Continue reading

November verdict for alleged killer of Burns Lake man

The verdict in a case involving a Burns Lake man who was… Continue reading

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

B.C. man gets 3.5 years after arrest with enough fentanyl to kill thousands

Micah Jair McClure, 40, was arrested in November 2017 while travelling from Nanaimo in a cab

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council puts forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Two-time world champion wants to expedite release from national team after filing harassment claims

Absent Trudeau is main target in leaders’ first election debate

Vying for third place, both NDP and Green leaders paint Liberals and Tories as establishment parties

Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Trudeau vows to eliminate ‘swipe fee’ on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit card companies

Most Read