More people bought memberships at the Lakeside Multiplex in 2019 compared to 2018. (Blair McBride photo)

Multiplex membership purchases rise in 2019

Membership purchases at the Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake have increased since 2018.

A total of 235 memberships – including one month, three month and annual passes – were purchased from July 24 to Sept. 30 this year, for a total revenue of $8,399, as Sheryl Worthing, Chief Administrative Officer told Lakes District News.

For the same period in 2018 there were 223 memberships purchased, earning $7,013.

The rise in Multiplex sign ups comes as the dual membership fees were ended in July. Previously, non-residents of Burns Lake paid 25 per cent more for memberships than residents.

LOOK BACK: Village council briefs

“It’s difficult to tell whether this increase is all due to the price drop but it is encouraging to see,” said Worthing.

A one-year adult pass costs $322, a three month pass $94.98 and it is $44.80 for one month.

The Burns Lake village council discussed the proposal to scrap the dual fees in April, when Lewis Jones, Director of Recreational Services pointed out that the fee structure was confusing and inefficient.

READ MORE: Multiplex non-resident fees to be cut

“It’s not capturing people very well from outside of the region or they’re not being identified as living outside the village boundaries,” Jones said.

At the time, only six per cent of Multiplex membership holders were identified as non residents.

Students at the College of New Caledonia (CNC) are entitled to a 10 per cent discount on Multiplex memberships, after the village council on Sept. 10 agreed to CNC’s request for the price reduction.

RELATED: CNC students get fee cut at Multiplex

CNC students pay $39.60 for a one month pass under the discount, which is part of a larger Burns Lake Student Discount program intended to help students engage more with village life.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
