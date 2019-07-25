Murder suspects spotted in Burns Lake, resident says

A Burns Lake resident saw two men in a local business who match the description of the suspects wanted for three murders in northern British Columbia.

He saw two men on July 20 and told Lakes District News their appearance and height matched the police description of them. They are both described as being about six feet, 4 inches tall.

Police request the public's assistance in locating the suspects connected to Northern BC investigations

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been charged with second degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, from Vancouver.

Police identify man found slain near Dease Lake

He added that when the pair entered the business they were looking around at the customers, seeing if anyone recognized them.

The manager of the business told Lakes District News that on July 20 the RCMP came and requested a copy of the footage from the company’s security cameras for an investigation.

Cpl. Ryan Blood of the Burns Lake RCMP detachment couldn’t confirm or comment on those matters.

Dyck was identified after his body was found on July 19 at a highway pullout south of Dease Lake. McLeod and Schmegelsky, from Port Alberni are believed to be in northern Manitoba, where RCMP are actively engaged in a search.

The teenagers are also wanted in connection with the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, a young couple who were found shot to death near Liard Hot Springs, northeast of Dease Lake on July 15.

Police are advising the public to be vigilant and call 911 if any suspicious activity is detected.

