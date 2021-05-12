Museum seeking historic information on hospital auxiliary

© 2019 Michael Riis-Christianson and the Lakes District Museum Society

The Burns Lake and District Hospital Auxiliary has been serving the Lakes District for more than 70 years. Set up to support the Burns Lake Hospital, it has raised funds for equipment and a host of little ‘extras’ that have improved patient care and made hospital stays more comfortable.

Today, the auxiliary operates a thrift store on Fourth Avenue. Not only does the operation raise funds for health care related projects, but it provides low cost clothing for people in need. It’s a great place to shop!

On May 13, 1982, members of the auxiliary gathered to celebrate the 55th birthday of auxiliary member Jeanne Olson. Seen here, according to archival records, are (standing, left to right) Lillian Schoof, Mabel Hendricks, Verna Watt (holding banner), Joyce Minger (in front of Watt), Jeanne Olson, Anne Moore, (unknown), Julia Buer, Gay Smith, Tina Fehr (holding banner), (possibly) Marguerite Melin, Vivian Zayac, Mildred Watson, Mrs. Shaffer, and (seated, left to right) (possibly Merle Brewer), Lena Partington, Alice Keefe, and Mary Patterson.

Hats off to these women and all the others who have the Burns Lake & District Hospital Auxiliary one of the most successful organizations in the Lakes District.

If you have more information about the hospital auxiliary, its history, and the projects it has supported, please contact the Lakes District Museum.