Museum urges council to set up a 2023 Centennial Celebrations Committee

The Village of Burns Lake’s council meetings have had a few new notable developments in the past few meetings. Here are some of the highlights.

Centennial Celebrations

In 2023, the Village of Burns Lake will turn 100 years old and the Lakes District Museum Society is already gearing up to start the preparations for the big day.

In a recent letter to the council, the museum society President Russ Skillen, asked the council to consider setting up a 2023 Centennial Celebrations Committee to start the planning and organizing for the landmark year when the Tryarn Pelham Lyster (Barney) Mulvany’s tent town would be turning 100.

The village already has $12,258 in its reserves as the Council commits $2,000 per year to the reserves for the celebration.

“Everyone is excited about celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Village of Burns Lake,” said Sheryl Worthing in an email to Lakes District News.

By-election timeline

With the resignation of Councillor Darrel Hill, the village will be holding a by-election to fill the vacant place on the council.

The by-election date is tentatively set for Jan. 23, 2021 according to the village CAO Sheryl Worthing. However, she also said that the timeline was rough and couldn’t be officially declared until the Chief Election Officer is appointed on Nov. 3, 2020.

But until then, what does not having a councillor on the village council mean?

“It does not impact decision making, it just means we have only four elected officials instead of five. We still have quorum with four elected officials sitting at the table,” said Worthing.

Firewood donation

Since the past few years, Chinook Community Forest has been donating firewood to its shareholders every year. In the past three years, the Village of Burns Lake, which was one of the recepients of the firewood, donated it to the Breakfast Club.

This year, the council has again directed the staff to donate the firewood to the Breakfast Club which then delivers it to seniors in the community.

Property Tax

90 per cent of property owners paid their taxes by deadline this year in Burns Lake.

Property taxes, which are invoiced in May of each year with the deadline to pay them by July 2, received an extension on the deadline. Usually, after July 2, a 10 per cent penalty is charged to all outstanding current taxes owned.

This year due to Covid, Council moved the penalty date to 5 per cent on Oct. 2 and 5 per cent on Dec. 31. However, according to the village records, by the Oct. 2 deadline, 90 per cent property owners paid their taxes as compared to the 89 per cent last year who had paid by the July 2 deadline.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.