[L-R] Councillor Henry Wiebe, CAO Sheryl Worthing, Mayor Dolores Funk, Deputy Corporate Officer Val Anderson and Councillor Kevin White at a council meeting. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

[L-R] Councillor Henry Wiebe, CAO Sheryl Worthing, Mayor Dolores Funk, Deputy Corporate Officer Val Anderson and Councillor Kevin White at a council meeting. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Museum urges council to set up a 2023 Centennial Celebrations Committee

Property taxes, by-election and other council decisions

The Village of Burns Lake’s council meetings have had a few new notable developments in the past few meetings. Here are some of the highlights.

Centennial Celebrations

In 2023, the Village of Burns Lake will turn 100 years old and the Lakes District Museum Society is already gearing up to start the preparations for the big day.

In a recent letter to the council, the museum society President Russ Skillen, asked the council to consider setting up a 2023 Centennial Celebrations Committee to start the planning and organizing for the landmark year when the Tryarn Pelham Lyster (Barney) Mulvany’s tent town would be turning 100.

The village already has $12,258 in its reserves as the Council commits $2,000 per year to the reserves for the celebration.

“Everyone is excited about celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Village of Burns Lake,” said Sheryl Worthing in an email to Lakes District News.

By-election timeline

With the resignation of Councillor Darrel Hill, the village will be holding a by-election to fill the vacant place on the council.

The by-election date is tentatively set for Jan. 23, 2021 according to the village CAO Sheryl Worthing. However, she also said that the timeline was rough and couldn’t be officially declared until the Chief Election Officer is appointed on Nov. 3, 2020.

But until then, what does not having a councillor on the village council mean?

“It does not impact decision making, it just means we have only four elected officials instead of five. We still have quorum with four elected officials sitting at the table,” said Worthing.

Firewood donation

Since the past few years, Chinook Community Forest has been donating firewood to its shareholders every year. In the past three years, the Village of Burns Lake, which was one of the recepients of the firewood, donated it to the Breakfast Club.

This year, the council has again directed the staff to donate the firewood to the Breakfast Club which then delivers it to seniors in the community.

Property Tax

90 per cent of property owners paid their taxes by deadline this year in Burns Lake.

Property taxes, which are invoiced in May of each year with the deadline to pay them by July 2, received an extension on the deadline. Usually, after July 2, a 10 per cent penalty is charged to all outstanding current taxes owned.

This year due to Covid, Council moved the penalty date to 5 per cent on Oct. 2 and 5 per cent on Dec. 31. However, according to the village records, by the Oct. 2 deadline, 90 per cent property owners paid their taxes as compared to the 89 per cent last year who had paid by the July 2 deadline.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

Just Posted

Last year’s Halloween saw a sunny day and in-person costume contests. (Blair McBride photo)
What’s Burns Lakes’ spooktacular plan for this Halloween?

Trick or treating, online contests and more for this season

Fiona West at the LDSS walking track. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
The walking track — a boon for the community

The walking track — a boon for the community

[L-R] Councillor Henry Wiebe, CAO Sheryl Worthing, Mayor Dolores Funk, Deputy Corporate Officer Val Anderson and Councillor Kevin White at a council meeting. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Museum urges council to set up a 2023 Centennial Celebrations Committee

Property taxes, by-election and other council decisions

Editorial. (Lakes District News file photo)
What astronauts can teach you about distancing and stress

On Oct. 21, NASA astronaut, Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and… Continue reading

Adam Schmidt is currently at the BC Children’s Hospital. (GoFundMe/Laurel Miller)
Community comes together for a 15 year old Burns Laker admitted at BC Children’s hospital

A fundraising campaign to support the family is being run now

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
L.A. Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to win 1st World Series title since 1988

National League champs claim crown in six games

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

Tyrell Giroux was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Facebook video screenshot)
Tsilhqot’in leaders call for suspension of officers seen in controversial Williams Lake arrest

Disturbing video demands an immediate, independent investigation, says TNG

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Most Read