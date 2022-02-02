Musician’s story is an inspiration to local youth

Dino Alec, a hip-hop artist who was born in Burns Lake, had a difficult upbringing culminating in an arrest back in the summer of 2017. After battling problems with addiction throughout his teenage years, it took that low moment to change his life.

”Through my teens I was surrounded by alcohol and drugs from my friends and family. I drank, smoked marijuana and eventually tried other drugs. I tried stopping but I couldn’t, until one day I had been involved in seriously injuring a relative while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and went to jail,” he told Lakes District News.

After receiving bail, Alec began his sobriety and went to treatment for 10 months while awaiting his trial. He’ll be five years sober this May, an achievement he says he owes to his music career.

“After I finished my treatment program I moved to Vancouver. I slowly found my spark again to do music and found resources to buy beats, instrumentals and recording studios and began my music career. As the ball got rolling, I started to record, make music and make music videos,” said Alec.

Since he began his music career, is first single titled ‘Rolling through the city’ garnered over 10,000 views on YouTube, and he’s performed in live shows in Vancouver and Prince George. Though the pandemic has slowed down his momentum in the industry slightly, Alec says that he’s determined to keep making new music and growing his audience.

Though a music career isn’t the only thing that he’s accomplished since becoming sober.

“Within the passed four years I also completed all four levels of carpentry apprenticeship programs at the College of New Caledonia. I worked at B.C. Hydro Site C dam for three years and successfully achieved my required work hours of 6,360,” he said.

Though Alec, a member of Lake Babine Nation (LBN), currently resides in Edmonton he frequently comes back to visit his home town, and says that he’s received several messages from local youth about his story of turning his life around.

“A lot of kids from LBN or just the local area in general have reached out in support of my music, and also to say that I give them inspiration and hope because of my life struggles. I know there’s a lot of young people in Burns Lake with similar stories to mine, so it’s really nice to be able to inspire people that they can do anything with their lives, no matter what they’re going through,” said Alec.

To listen to Alec’s music, he goes by the name 2SockZ, and currently has two projects, Finally EP and The Uprising Mixtape, available on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.

