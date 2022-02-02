A 19-year-old was clocked going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver near the end of January 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A 19-year-old was clocked going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver near the end of January 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

‘N’ driver fails breathalyzer, caught going 145 kms over speed limit in North Vancouver

Driver has lost licence and had car impounded

An ‘N’ driver will be without a car and licence for a while after failing a breathalyzer when police pulled him over for going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver.

RCMP said the 19-year-old man was caught by a Mountie’s radar going nearly triple the speed limit on the upper levels portion of Hwy. 99 last weekend.

“He failed a roadside screening test for alcohol as well,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries. “This was an extreme example of recklessness and disregard for the safety of other people.”

According to ICBC, the fine for excessive speeding runs from $368 to $483, while speeding against a highway sign can cost between $138 and $196. Fines for impaired driving can range from $600 to $4,060 and include a 90-day driving prohibition.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ICBCPolice

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor says seniors in care can choose a social visitor
Next story
Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

Just Posted

ed
Hot Topics for Feb. 2

The RDBN has some areas to address with housing in the region. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Housing report reveals RDBN in fairly good shape

Village council announced that they’ll be waiving businesses licenses for 2022. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Village of Burns Lake waives business licence fees for 2022

The Lakes District Health Centre is experiencing staff shortages, particularly with laboratory technicians. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Latest on staff shortages at Lakes District Health Centre