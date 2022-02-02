‘N’ driver fails breathalyzer, caught going 145 kms over speed limit in North Vancouver

A 19-year-old was clocked going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver near the end of January 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

An ‘N’ driver will be without a car and licence for a while after failing a breathalyzer when police pulled him over for going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver.

RCMP said the 19-year-old man was caught by a Mountie’s radar going nearly triple the speed limit on the upper levels portion of Hwy. 99 last weekend.

“He failed a roadside screening test for alcohol as well,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries. “This was an extreme example of recklessness and disregard for the safety of other people.”

According to ICBC, the fine for excessive speeding runs from $368 to $483, while speeding against a highway sign can cost between $138 and $196. Fines for impaired driving can range from $600 to $4,060 and include a 90-day driving prohibition.

