Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain fires 40 per cent contained

Island Lake Fire not expected to grow further

Nadina Lake Fire, estimated at 86,766 hectares

The Nadina Lake Fire, burning approximately 40 km southwest of Burns Lake, is now 40 per cent contained.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, fire crews mopped up hot spots on the northeastern section of the fire, south of the Tatalrose area on Tuesday. Crews have also been working to put out hot spots on the eastern flank of the fire, north of the Wistaria area.

Mop-up also continued in the Lund Lake area on Tuesday, as fire crews worked to extinguish hot spots in the vicinity of houses and other structures. In addition, direct attack (crews working directly on the fires perimeter) continued Tuesday west of Isaac Lake and south of Jesson Lake.

Verdun Mountain Fire, estimated at 47,610 hectares

The Verdun Mountain Fire, located approximately nine km southwest of Grassy Plains, is now 40 per cent contained.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, crews continued to put out hot spots around structures on the west and east sides of Eakin Settlement Road Tuesday. Crews and excavators also worked to extinguish smouldering berms along Keefes Landing Road going south from Chicken Road on Tuesday.

In addition, crews have been working along Spud Lake Road, extinguishing hot spots along driveways and around structures. The control line from Wall Road east to the Cheslatta Road was completed Monday. The fire perimeter from Dog Creek to Cheslatta Lake was patrolled again on Tuesday. Crews continue to patrol and mop up along the fires perimeter between Binta Lake and Uncha Lake.

READ MORE: BC Hydro crews busy with power restoration work south of Burns Lake

The Island Lake Fire, estimated at 20,671 hectares

This Island Lake Fire, located south of Francois Lake, is now classified as “being held,” which means that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecast conditions.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, crews continue focusing on mop-up in the Anzus Lake, Borel Lake, Binta Lake areas and by Island Lake. Crews are also following guard construction from Francois Lake working south and securing the containment lines. Danger tree specialists and fallers are working along the entire east edge of the fire.

Area restriction orders, which apply to all members of the public – including anyone hunting during open season –, are currently in place for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nadina Lake, Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfires.

READ MORE: Area restriction order in effect for Crown land near Nadina Lake Fire

READ MORE: Area restriction order in place for Island Lake Fire

 

