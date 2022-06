Burns Lake Native Development Corporation (BLNDC) organizers of National Indigenous Peoples Day started at 10 a.m. today – June 21 along Highway 16. General Manager Chantal Tom said, “It is good to see National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration back after two years.” More festivities happen all day at Spirit Square and the whole community is welcome to attend for a free lunch and many other activities. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)