Nations Cannabis building up

Construction continues on the Nations Cannabis production facility, located near Decker Lake, on Moe Road on Sept. 12. Trenches have been dug inside the building and are almost ready for the wall bracings. The company plans to begin growing its first batches in late November or early December, said founder Wes Sam. Its goal is to have the facility completed by the first fiscal quarter of 2020. (Blair McBride photo)
