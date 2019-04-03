Northern Development Initiative Trust announced three new funding programs Wednesday aimed at supporting local governments the creation of new, market-based housing units across Northern B.C. File image

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Northern Development Initiative Trust has developed three new programs to support local governments in the creation of new, market-based housing units across Northern B.C.

“Northern Development recognizes the need for increased housing options throughout the communities in Northern B.C. as a way to retain seniors, attract workforce and in turn, increase business and employment opportunities,” NDIT CEO Joel McKay noted in a press release.

The new programs are designed as a step-by-step process that will assist local governments in all aspects of new residential development and are only available to communities within Northern Development’s service region.

The Housing Needs Assessment Program will provide one-time grant funding to local governments for the development of a comprehensive housing needs assessment that covers the entire community and meets the requirements of the Local Government Statutes (Housing Needs Reports) Amendment Act.

Up to $200,000 will be accessible on a yearly basis between 2019 and 2021, with one-time funding available to eligible local governments up to $10,000 to a maximum of 50 per cent of the project budget.

Read more: Community Living affordable housing unit receives $8 million from government

The Community Planning for Housing Program will provide grant funding for municipalities and regional districts to assist with the cost of hiring a contract staff position to assess, and support the development of, the community’s housing needs over a 12-month period.

NDIT commits to one placement per regional development area for a total of $160,000 annually, with local governments eligible to receive up to $40,000 from Northern Development to assist with the cost of the hire. The host community is required to provide at least $10,000 toward a minimum base salary of $50,000, including statutory benefits and vacation days or pay.

Finally the Northern Housing Incentive Program will provide grant funding to local governments to create a “Dollars to the Door” program by encouraging private sector housing developments.

Local governments are eligible to receive a grant up to $10,000 per dwelling, created in a multi-unit housing project to a maximum contribution of $200,000.

In late 2017, Northern Development partnered with the City of Prince George to expand the City’s Multi-Family Housing Incentives Program, which is very similar to this newly announced initiative.

Applications for this program will be received on a quarterly basis, with intake dates available on Northern Development’s website.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. doctor convicted in ‘ski rage’ attack on boy
Next story
Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

Just Posted

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Aboriginal youth hockey championship

The team Dayee Yez placed fourth in the Prince George championships last… Continue reading

Pipeline work to start in 2020, CGL says

Work on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosts winter carnival

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hosted a fun winter carnival day on March 22… Continue reading

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Most Read