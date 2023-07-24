Ryan Fisher. ('A Ride for Ryan' Facebook page)

Nearly $40K raised for Kamloops man injured trying to save stepdaughter near Revelstoke

Ryan Fisher and his stepdaughter fell into Akolkolex Falls near Revelstoke on July 16

The Kamloops community is organizing a pair of fundraisers for a man who was severely injured while attempting to rescue his step-daughter near Revelstoke on July 16.

Ryan Fisher, of Kamloops, was hiking with his 15-year-old stepdaughter near the Akolkolex Falls when they lost their footing on slippery rocks and fell into the falls.

READ MORE: Kamloops teen dead after falling into waterfall near Revelstoke

Fisher was later discovered by a Search and Rescue helicopter and transported to the hospital. The next day, on July 17, his stepdaughter was found dead by police and search and rescue personnel.

Members of the Kamloops community have started a GoFundMe to help Fisher with daily living expenses while he recovers from his injuries, which include severe injuries to his head, pelvis, ribs, lungs, spleen and spine.

“After upcoming surgeries, Ryan will be in the hospital for some time,” said the team behind the fundraiser on GoFundMe. “Even after he returns home it will take a while for him to return to his work as a craftsman floor layer.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $38,000 of its $40,000 goal from over 400 donations.

“Please help us support Ryan so he can get back on his feet and continue sharing the beauty that he sees in the world through his photography.”

Additionally, a co-ed mountain bike ride has been organized in Kamloops to raise additional funds for Fisher. ‘A Ride for Ryan’ will take place in Kamloops on Tuesday (July 25). For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Several lightning-caused wildfires burning in Revelstoke area

tag

KamloopsRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Resources added for structure protection near 2,000 hectare Adams Lake wildfire

Just Posted

A map from the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine shows the areas of Cedervale and Woodcock, where an Evacuation Alert was cancelled on July 24. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Evacuation Alert cancelled for Cedervale and Woodcock, as wildfire poses ‘no threat’

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute