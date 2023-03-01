Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Grants $22,000 for three projects in Burns Lake

Three new projects in Burns Lake will receive funding from Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF).

$15,000 was approved for the Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association for the summer maintenance work crew project. With this funding the 100 kms network of trails will be assessed and repairs completed. Burns Lake has the distinction of being awarded Canada’s first International Mountain Biking Association Ride Center designation. Mountain Bike BC heralds the Boer Mountain trail network as one of the most progressive and sustainable trail networks found anywhere.

The Omineca Ski Club will receive $5000 for the purchase of additional rental ski equipment. The club provides rental skis at a reasonable rate to encourage people to be active through the winter.

And lastly, the Burns Lake Public Library Association was granted $2,000 for the Saving Lives at the Library project. Through this project the library will purchase and install an automatic external defibrillator (AED) and train the staff in its proper use.

The society encourages applications from local governments, local First Nations governments and legally incorporated non-profit organizations. NKDF invests in projects that create sustainable employment, diversify the economy, and improve the basic infrastructure needed for community stability, quality of life and growth.

The next application deadline is March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit http://www.nkdf.org/ For requests under $5,000 applications are accepted on a continuous basis.