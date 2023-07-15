Nechako Southeast area fires evacuation alert expansion.

Nechako Southeast area fires evecaution alert expansion – July 15, 2023 at 0900 hours

An evacuation alert expansion has been issued due to potential danger to life and health by Saik’uz First Nation, Recreation Sites and Trails BC, the Village of Fraser Lake, and the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako due to a wildfire. This expansion broadens the Evacuation Alert issued on July 12, 2023 at 2130 and is for the following area:

All lands and properties south of Highway 16 and East of Stellaquo 1 (Stellat’en First Nation), only the properties South of Highway 16 within the municipal boundaries of the Village of Fraser Lake. Adjacent to Tachick Lake, Nulki Lake, Sinkut Lake, including Saik’uz First Nation (IR#1 Stoney Creek, Corkscrew Creek, IR#10 Corkscrew Creek), and West of Mapes Road, as shown on the attached map.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

For more information contact: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553 Please sign up for Bulkley Nechako Emergency & Public Alerts at: https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/protective-services/bulkley-nechako-emergency-public-alerts

Emergencies minister mobilizes military to help fight B.C. wildfires
Evacuation Alert issued for Cedarvale and Woodcock area due to advancing wildfire

Evacuation Order for Wildfire #R21673 near Andrew Bay map.
Justine Lake evacuation alert map.
A wildfire is captured between Skeena Crossing and Cedarvale on July 13. This wildfire, suspected to be ignited by lightning, has led the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine to issue an Evacuation Alert for residents in the Cedarvale and Woodcock area, urging them to prepare for possible evacuation. (Jerome Spence/Facebook)
A fierce wildfire blazes south of Kitwanga on July 13. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
