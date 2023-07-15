Nechako Southeast area fires evacuation alert expansion.

Nechako Southeast area fires evecaution alert expansion – July 15, 2023 at 0900 hours

An evacuation alert expansion has been issued due to potential danger to life and health by Saik’uz First Nation, Recreation Sites and Trails BC, the Village of Fraser Lake, and the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako due to a wildfire. This expansion broadens the Evacuation Alert issued on July 12, 2023 at 2130 and is for the following area:

All lands and properties south of Highway 16 and East of Stellaquo 1 (Stellat’en First Nation), only the properties South of Highway 16 within the municipal boundaries of the Village of Fraser Lake. Adjacent to Tachick Lake, Nulki Lake, Sinkut Lake, including Saik’uz First Nation (IR#1 Stoney Creek, Corkscrew Creek, IR#10 Corkscrew Creek), and West of Mapes Road, as shown on the attached map.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

For more information contact: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553 Please sign up for Bulkley Nechako Emergency & Public Alerts at: https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/protective-services/bulkley-nechako-emergency-public-alerts